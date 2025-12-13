New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev described India's recent decision to expedite tourist and business employment visas for Chinese nationals as a clear sign that both countries are quietly recalibrating their relationship, despite the border dispute between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sachdev said that the move indicates advancement in the geopolitical ties between India and China, while also signalling an improvement in trade relations between the two countries.

"When India is speeding up the issuance of business visas for Chinese professionals, it implies two things. One, it means progress in the geopolitical relationship between India and China. On the other hand, it means better trade relations between China and India," he said.

"Yes, the land dispute stands, but both nations are now seeking, in a way, to recalculate their relationships," Sachdev added.

His remarks come days after the Ministry of External Affairs in November confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals was "fully functional".

This decision marked the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional."

India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025. Business visas were already being issued prior to this recent announcement, and that process remains in place.

The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by both sides in 2025, which also included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in India is set to launch the online visa application system on December 22, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said that the applicants could fill out the form and upload application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu.

"Notice Regarding Online Visa Processing Approval- China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details," the post read. (ANI)

