Washington, Jan 14 (PTI) Applauding the role of IITians both inside and outside the country, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that they have always been part of "Brand India".

“‘Brand IIT' has always been part of ‘Brand India'. With IITs now opening campuses abroad, this brand is going truly global,” Sandhu said in his address to the PANIIT 2024 event in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

The three-day event beginning Friday brings together hundreds of IITians from across the country.

“The IITs have long been synonymous with excellence. And as the saying goes, 'excellence is not an act, but a habit'. You have consistently demonstrated your brilliance to the world,” Sandhu said in his remarks.

“You have made significant contributions to the tech and innovation ecosystem in India, as well as the US, and globally. It is no surprise that several top CEOs in the US today are from IITs, many of them, part of this conference,” he said.

“People who are both dreamers and doers; who both ideate and innovate; are indeed a formidable combination,” he said in his address.

Speaking at the conference theme “India Rising”, Sandhu said India has doubled its airports, national highways, and metro network over the last decade.

“Here is a country which is creating a new IIT and IIM every year; which is creating a new university every week; which is creating two new colleges every day. Here is a country with more rural internet users than urban internet users,” he said.

“Here is a developing country, which managed to reach the moon, at less cost than some of the Bollywood movies. Here is a country where farmers in the remotest parts, use drones for spraying pesticides; where grandmothers use digital transactions to pay household bills. I can go on and on. Isn't India truly incredible!” he told the audience.

However, India Rising is not just about the rise of India, it is about the world, rising with her.

“We have always believed sharing is success and success is to be shared. All these present huge opportunities for the world. For each of you out there, who are wondering, where to bet on next, have no doubt whatsoever,” he said.

Sandhu also hosted a reception in honour of the conference participants at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

