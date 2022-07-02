Washington [US], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Friday assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

During the month, Brazil would aim to foster greater cooperation between the Security Council and other UN bodies, especially the Peacebuilding Commission, as it can make a comprehensive contribution to discussions on the renewal of peacekeeping and political missions, Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil's permanent representative to the UN and president of the Security Council for July, told a press briefing Friday.

Also Read | Pakistan: Two Shot Dead, 11 Injured as Argument over Power Cut Turns Fatal at Lakki Marwat Mosque.

In July, the Security Council will focus on issues including the crises in Ukraine and Syria with a meeting on food security and consultations on the chemical weapons file on Syria, as well as renewals of a raft of peacekeeping or special political missions and sanctions regimes, Filho said.

The signature events include the adoption of a presidential statement, the renewal of four peacekeeping or special political missions, the renewal of two sanctions regimes and one authorization of humanitarian assistance.

Also Read | Bill Gates Has a Special Message for Mahesh Babu, Billionaire Follows the South Superstar on Social Media.

Meanwhile, the 15-nation council is scheduled to hold meetings on Colombia, children and armed conflict, Libya and Sudan.

Brazil's priorities also include incorporating a gender perspective as a cross-cutting issue throughout Brazil's presidency and inviting civil society briefers into meetings whenever possible, Filho said.

The Security Council has 15 members and its primary responsibility is the maintenance of international peace and security. The presidency of the council is held by each member state for one month. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)