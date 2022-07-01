Peshawar, Jul 1: An argument over massive power outages among worshippers after the Friday prayers at a mosque escalated into a fatal shooting, killing two people and injuring 11 others in Pakistan's northwestern tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

A group of worshippers after the Friday prayers at the mosque in Eisak Khel area of Lakki Marwat district had a heated argument over power outages in their area.

The clash soon turned violent and some worshippers exchanged gunfire, killing two people and injuring 11 others, including a six-year-old child, police said.

