New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday highlighted that Brazil has expressed significant interest in India's defence capabilities, particularly in securing communication systems, offshore patrol vessels, the Akash Air Defence system and the Garuda Artillery Gun as part of defence collaboration between the two nations.

During a special briefing by the MEA ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia, starting July 2, The Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran detailed Brazil's keenness to explore joint research, technology sharing, and training exchanges with India.

He noted that the South American nation has also proposed joint ventures and co-development in the manufacturing defence industries.

"There will be a discussion on defence cooperation with Brazil. They are looking at avenues for joint research, technology sharing, and training exchanges... Broadly, we have a few areas that seem to be of interest to the Brazilian side. They are interested in secure communication systems on the battlefield. They are also interested in offshore patrol vessels. They also have Scorpène submarines and are interested in maintaining those submarines," the MEA Secretary said.

"They are also interested in the Akash Air Defence system, coastal surveillance systems, and Garuda artillery guns. They are also interested in manufacturing defence industries in a joint venture with us and joint R&D and co-development systems," he added.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets during the period of heightened tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror Attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile system that provides area air defence against multiple air threats to mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable forces and areas. The system has cutting-edge features and cross-country mobility.

In addition to defence, nuclear cooperation is also on the agenda, with both countries aiming to transition to greener energy sources.

"On nuclear cooperation, there is interest, as both countries want to move away towards greener sources of energy," Kumaran noted.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Brazil during the fourth leg of his five-nation tour from July 5 to July 8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, followed by a state visit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral discussions with President Lula in Brasilia on expanding the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, MEA Secretary for Economic Relations Dammu Ravi provided insights into the leaders' declaration expected during the BRICS summit, expressing his confidence that there will be a leaders' declaration following the summit.

"The leaders' declaration has been in the making for quite some time. The negotiations have been taking place at the Sherpa and the Sous-Sherpa levels for almost six months now, and all the deliberations at the ministerial level and working group level have gotten into it. We're very confident that we'll be able to have a declaration, and that's India's constructive role, and all the members understand that it's important to have the leaders' declaration because that's also a success of not just the host but all the BRICS members also need to reflect that sentiment," Ravi said.

PM Modi will embark on a five-nation visit from July 2, during which he will attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil and hold meetings with leaders of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia to strengthen bilateral ties. (ANI)

