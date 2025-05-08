New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed "support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism."

He also conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces US-UK Trade Deal, Says Agreement Increases Access for American Agricultural Products.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "President Lula de Silva of Brazil @LulaOficial called PM @narendramodi and conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. PM thanked President Lula for his condolences."

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the India-Brazil strategic partnership. PM Modi also extended his best wishes for Brazil's presidency of BRICS this year.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting: Chinese President and Russian President Hold Talks in Moscow ahead of Victory Day (Watch Video).

"The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen India-Brazil bilateral strategic partnership. PM conveyed his best wishes for Brazil's successful Presidency of BRICS this year," the post added.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1920451113603522689

India on May 7 executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were killed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that the Pahalgam terror attack was "original escalation" by Pakistan and India responded in "controlled, precise, measured, considered and non-escalatory" manner through precise strikes on terror infrastructure early on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Misri said that India's intention is not to escalate matters and is only responding to the escalation.

"Pakistan escalated on April 22, we are only responding to escalation. If further escalation, the response will be in the appropriate domain," Misri said.

He said when talks were going on about the Pahalgam at the UNSC, Pakistan opposed the role of TRF (The Resistance Front).

"This is after TRF claimed the responsibility of the attack not once, but twice... Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh clearly said yesterday as well as today, that India's response is non-escalatory, precise, and measured. Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation. No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri said.

The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)