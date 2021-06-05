Brasilia [Brazil], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,454 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 470,842, the health ministry said on Friday.

A total of 37,936 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,841,408, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

It now has a death rate of 224.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 70.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 22.7 million people have received two jabs, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

