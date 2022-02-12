Islamabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that it was important to break the nexus between militants and their supporters for defeating terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa visited Panjgur area of the restive Balochistan province and met with troops who repulsed a terrorist attack on a security forces camp on February 2.

Also Read | China Grants Conditional Approval for Pfizer's ‘Paxlovid’ COVID-19 Pill.

The Army said in a statement that while interacting with locals of Panjgur, the COAS appreciated them for their support to law enforcing agencies in fighting the menace of terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers/support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” General Bajwa said.

Also Read | New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately Due to Heightened Tensions With Russia.

He also assured the locals of Army's all out support for creating an environment for prosperity and development of the area, particularly in ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects.

The COAS said that terrorists won't be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges.

Bajwa emphasised on maintaining a high standard of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of the local population.

It was the second visit of Bajwa to the violence-hit region within a week after he visited Naushki along with Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 8.

At least 20 militants and nine soldiers were killed in the attack on security forces in Panjgur and Naushki on February 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)