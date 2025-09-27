New York [US], September 27 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of the BRICS grouping in a powerful joint statement issued on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), condemned Israel's armed attack on Qatar as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty and a breach of international law, while calling for diplomatic resolutions to crises in West Asia and North Africa (MENA) region, particularly in Gaza.

The Ministers also reinforced the Global South's voice and advanced BRICS consolidation with a focus on African nations.

Also Read | 'Pakistani Military Pleaded With Us To End the Fighting': India Blasts Pakistan at UNGA, Responds to Shehbaz Sharif's Peace Pitch (Full Video).

Chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the group, during the meeting on Friday (local time), criticised Israel's strikes against Qatar, described as "a grave breach of international law, including the UN Charter, and a threat to regional and international peace and security."

The ministers referenced the Urgent Debate convened on September 16 at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law, human rights, and peace. The statement underscores BRICS' unified stance against violations of sovereignty, particularly resonant for African and Global South nations navigating regional instability.

Also Read | Gold Star Mother’s Day 2025 Date in USA: Know Meaning, History, Significance and Observance of the Day Honouring Families of Fallen Military Heroes.

"The Ministers condemned Israel's armed attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, a grave breach of international law, including the UN Charter, and a threat to regional and international peace and security. They also noted the recent Urgent Debate on the armed attack launched by Israel against the State of Qatar, convened on 16th of September 2025 at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council. They reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the rule of law, human rights, peace and security," the statement read.

Israel had drawn severe condemnation for its September 9 strike on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The ministers further expressed "grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the persistent Israeli attacks against Gaza, which, after almost two years, continue to cause unprecedented suffering to the civilian population of the territory, ravaged by deaths, destruction, and famine."

They called for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire", the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages and detainees, and unhindered humanitarian aid access, reaffirming support for Palestine's UN membership and a two-state solution based on 1967 borders.

The ministers also stressed that crises in the MENA region "should be exclusively resolved through political and diplomatic dialogue based on unconditional respect for independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of countries in the region."

They reaffirmed the UN Security Council's primary role in maintaining global peace and security, urging its active engagement to address escalating tensions. This call aligns with the concerns of African BRICS members like South Africa and Ethiopia, who have championed dialogue-driven solutions, as seen in the African Union's Agenda 2063 and its peace initiatives.

"The Ministers stated that regional crises in MENA region should be exclusively resolved through political and diplomatic dialogue based on unconditional respect for independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of countries in the region. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the basic principle that peace and security in the MENA region should be achieved and sustained in accordance with, and in full respect for, international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter. They reaffirmed the primary role of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in maintaining international peace and security," the statement read.

The meeting also spotlighted BRICS' commitment to consolidating and strengthening the grouping, particularly through enhanced representation of African and Global South nations.

"The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to consolidate and strengthen BRICS in line with the group's mutual respect and understanding and in accordance with BRICS Membership Expansion Guiding Principles, Standards, Criteria and Procedures adopted during the Johannesburg Summit in South Africa," the statement noted.

The inclusion of Ethiopia and Egypt as new BRICS members, alongside South Africa, amplifies Africa's voice, with the ministers endorsing further expansion to reflect the Global South's growing economic and demographic weight.

According to the statement, the focus on African priorities, including economic vulnerabilities and debt burdens, underscores BRICS' alignment with the African Union's development goals, as seen in the ministers' nod to the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa in September 2025.

The emphasis on diplomacy in the MENA region and the consolidation of BRICS reflect the group's broader push for a multipolar world order, with African nations playing a pivotal role.

As India prepares to host the XVIII BRICS Summit in 2026, the ministers expressed full support for its chairship, commending Jaishankar's leadership in hosting the meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)