Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamaliel gave a security-strategic briefing to a delegation of 27 members of the British parliament's House of Lords representing all parties.

The delegation, which was led by the Elnet organization that deals with strengthening the ties between Europe and Israel, is the largest of British members of parliament that have arrived in Israel so far.

Also Read | Pakistan: Severe Acute Malnutrition Among Infants Stand at 14%.

During their stay in Israel, members of the House of Lords, who belong to all parties, visited Yad Vashem, the Knesset and the border between Israel and Gaza.

Gamliel gave the members of the House of Lords a security-strategic briefing and told them, "I want to make something clear to you - Iran's destructive ambitions are not only regional. They are towards the entire world."

Also Read | Scotland Horror: 14-Year-Old Teenager Dies After Getting Beaten By School Bullies, ‘Put in Chokehold’ at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, Claims Family.

"Iran's destructive ambitions - towards the entire world," she added. "Fortunately, we see the Iranian people raising their heads against the regime." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)