Mumbai, June 9: In a horrific incident that took place in Scotland, a teenager died after being allegedly bullied by schoolkids in the West Lothian area. As per reports, the teenager who reportedly died during the "isolated incident" at Lewis Capaldi's old school was violently bullied, his family has claimed. A video of the brutal attack on the student at St Kentigern's Academy has also gone viral on social media.

According to a report in Express.Co.UK, the teenager, a 14-year-old has been identified as Hamdan Khaliq. The video, which has now gone viral on social media shows five boys allegedly kicking, punching and stamping Khaliq at the school. The video also shows the boy being knocked to the floor where his head is seen being kicked by the bullies. Scotland Horror: Schoolboy ‘Beaten Like Dog’ in Field in Fort William, Family Call for Action Over Youth Violence.

Speaking about the incident, Hamdan Khaliq's relatives said that the 14-year-old boy was held in a "chokehold" by another pupil when the incident took place. The incident is said to have taken place at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian in Scotland. Notably, the St Kentigern's Academy is pop superstar Lewis Capaldi's old school.

Those who were present at the scene said that Hamdan reportedly appeared to have a seizure, post which, he was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last. After the incident came to light, the school authorities denied the claim and said that there was "no evidence to suggest that any of these claims are accurate". 'Too Young for Prison': 21-Year-Old Man, Who Raped 13-Year-Old Girl When He Was 17, Let Go by UK Court After Judge Deems Him Too Young To Be Jailed.

Meanwhile, after his death, Hamdan's relatives also took to social media to rubbish rumours stating that the teenager died during a game popular on TikTok. Taking to Facebook, Zain Mohammed, a relative said, "A boy who’s been bullying him put him in a chokehold and wouldn’t let go. Unfortunately, he passed away this afternoon. I am absolutely devastated." The Scotland police said that the 14-year-old boy who collapsed on the grounds of a West Lothian school died from natural causes.

