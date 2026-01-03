Kathmandu [Nepal], January 3 (ANI): A Buddha Air flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur skidded off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal's Jhapa district late Friday night.

According to the officials, the aircraft was carrying 51 passengers and four crew members. No injuries were reported.

Also Read | Mountain Lion Attack in US: Woman Found Dead in Suspected Mountain Lion Attack in Colorado.

Nepal Police said the incident occurred during landing and confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely rescued.

"The Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities," Nepal Police said in a post on X.

Also Read | FBI Arrests Teenager Accused of Plotting ISIS-Inspired New Year's Eve Terror Attack in North Carolina.

https://x.com/NepalPoliceHQ/status/2007159750723809309

Buddha Air said the aircraft veered off the runway while landing.

"The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N-AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew [4 persons] are safe," the airline said in a statement on X.

https://x.com/AirBuddha/status/2007127740613558339

The airline added that a technical and relief team was being sent from Kathmandu on another aircraft to assess the situation.

"A technical and relief team is being dispatched from Kathmandu on another aircraft," the statement said.

The flight took off at 8:23 pm from Kathmandu and was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and return to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Authorities said further details would be shared after inspections and technical assessments are completed.

The incident comes amid continued scrutiny of air safety in Nepal following a series of serious aviation accidents in recent years.

In July 2024, a Saurya Airlines Bombardier CRJ200LR crashed after taking off from Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)