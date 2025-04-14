Balochistan [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Baloch human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleged on Sunday that Pakistani intelligence authorities are harassing their leadership who are currently held at Hudda Jail in Quetta.

In a post on X BYC said, "Over the past two days, a team from Pakistani intelligence agencies--operating under the guise of local police--has been relentlessly harassing BYC organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch, senior leaders Bebagr Baloch and Shah Jee Baloch, and our activists Gulzadi Baloch and Beboow Baloch, who are currently incarcerated in Hudda Jail, Quetta."

BYC noted that on Friday, the investigative team attempted to interrogate the BYC leaders individually, to which the activists refused to engage without legal representation.

"After consulting with their legal team the following day, they agreed to meet with the investigators. However, instead of adhering to lawful and professional standards, the interrogation was marked by continuous harassment and lasted for over five hours," the post noted.

It further observed that throughout this process, the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta and local police "actively collaborated with the intelligence agencies and were complicit in the misconduct. The investigative team--composed primarily of intelligence officials--arrived with outdated FIRs and used the pretext of investigation to pose intrusive and irrelevant personal questions"

BYC noted that these included inquiries about close friends, family members, daily routines, social interactions, and financial details such as bank accounts.

BYC announced that after the interrogation, the team presented a bail agreement with 13 conditions, and called several of them to be "excessively restrictive".

These include bans on visiting hotels, cinemas, parks, restaurants, clubs, and other public spaces; restricted access to airports, railway stations, and bus terminals; and mandatory prior police approval for attending public events, entering media outlets, changing residence, or traveling outside the city.

BYC noted that Mahrang Baloch and the other detained BYC activists refused to sign the document.

"Later that night, around midnight, a second intelligence team returned to the jail in an attempt to pressure the detainees into signing--but once again, they firmly declined", the post noted.

In its concluding remarks, it gave a call to all human rights organisations to take immediate notice of this unlawful behaviour and to intervene to halt the continued harassment of the leaders in custody.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1911455337917411398

Earlier on Sunday, BYC held protests and demonstrations across several places in Balochistan to express its anguish over the arrest of its leadership and raised voice against the ongoing state violence.

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

