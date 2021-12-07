Phnom Penh [Cambodia], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will visit Myanmar on Jan. 7 and 8, his personal spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Myanmar's foreign minister U Wunna Maung Lwin brought an invitation letter from Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, to Hun Sen on Tuesday morning, said Eang Sophalleth, a personal spokesman for the Cambodian prime minister.

"Samdech Techo Hun Sen accepted the invitation and told His Excellency U Wunna Maung Lwin that he will visit Myanmar on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022," he said.

U Wunna Maung Lwin is in Cambodia for a two-day visit. He arrived in Phnom Penh on Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

