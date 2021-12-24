Ottawa [Canada], December 24 (ANI): Canada has appointed diplomat Cameron MacKay as the new high commissioner to India.

Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Friday announced the appointments of the new High Commissioner to India and the Consuls General to Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Also Read | Antibody Drug Evusheld Can Fight Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Says AstraZeneca.

Cameron Mackay is moving from his post as ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste. MacKay joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1995.

At headquarters, Mackay served as director of regional trade policy from 2008 to 2010, director-general for China trade policy from 2012 to 2013, director-general of the Trade Negotiations Bureau from 2013 to 2015 and director-general of the Trade Sectors Bureau from 2015 to 2017.

Also Read | COVID-19 Infection Detected in 129 Deer in Ohio, Coronavirus Likely Spread From Humans: Study.

Most recently in Ottawa, he served as director of operations at the Privy Council Office's Foreign and Defence Policy Secretariat.

Abroad, he served at Canada's permanent mission in Geneva from 2001 to 2006, as Canada's ambassador to Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua from 2010 to 2012 and as Canada's ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from 2019 to 2021.

Besides MacKay's appointment, changes were also announced at Canada's three consulate generals in India.

Benoit Prefontaine will be Canada's Consul General in Bengaluru, replacing Nicole Girard. Diedrah Kelly is taking over as consul general in Mumbai from Annie Dube.

Meanwhile, Patrick Hebert will become consul general in Chandigarh replacing Mia Yen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)