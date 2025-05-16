Barcelona (Spain), May 16 (AP) Spanish officials said that 13 people were hurt when a driver lost control and ploughed into a crowd gathered outside a professional soccer match in Barcelona on Thursday. Catalonia police said it was an accident.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona's game at crosstown rival Espanyol, which concluded with the visitors clinching the Spanish league title.

Emergency services said seven people were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of minor injuries, while the remainder were treated on site.

Salvador Illa, the regional president for Spain's Catalonia region, said that all the injuries were “minor" and also ruled out any deliberate attack.

The police said in a message on X that the incident presented no danger to the people inside the RCDE stadium. (AP)

