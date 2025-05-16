Leningrad, May 16: A married primary school teacher in Russia has been sentenced to nine years in prison for committing violent sex acts against an 11-year-old male student. Anna Plaksyuk, 27, was found guilty by a court in Leningrad after it was revealed she forced the boy to kiss her, touch her breasts, and stroked his private parts over his clothes while keeping him after class and locking the door.

Plaksyuk also sent nude photos to the boy via WhatsApp and demanded explicit images in return. The abuse, which began in November 2023 and continued for four months, was uncovered when the victim’s mother discovered the explicit messages and images on her son’s phone. She immediately reported the matter to the school principal in Toksovo, near St. Petersburg, and to the police. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

During the investigation, Plaksyuk confessed to the secret meetings but claimed the boy had shown her attention and made compliments. Despite her defense, she was convicted of “violent sexual acts committed against a minor under 14 years of age.” In addition to her prison sentence, Plaksyuk is banned from teaching for one year after her release. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

The case shocked the local community, as Plaksyuk was previously described by parents as a “dream teacher” and praised by colleagues, who said they had not noticed any concerning behaviour. Following her arrest, the victim did not attend school for an extended period. Plaksyuk’s husband has not commented publicly on the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).