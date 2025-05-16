London, May 16: A 21-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to cause a fire at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's home, the Metropolitan Police said. According to the police statement released on Thursday, Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, faces three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to three incidents: a vehicle fire in NW5 on May 8, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on May 11, and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of May 12, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a series of suspected arson attacks, including the fire at a property owned by Starmer. The investigation has been led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command due to its links to a high-profile figure. In the early hours of May 12, emergency services responded to a fire at the Kentish Town home where Starmer lived before becoming Prime Minister and moving into 10 Downing Street.

Police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1:35 British Standard Time. Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt. A car that PM Starmer had sold to a neighbour last year was set alight four days earlier on May 8 on the same street. One person was helped to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service counterterrorism division, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial." "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

It is understood that the Prime Minister lived there in the 1990s. While Starmer and his family lives in 10 Downing Street, he still retains his north London residence. The string of fires has renewed scrutiny of the security of politicians in the UK and sparked concern and well wishes beyond normally-bitter political rivalries.

