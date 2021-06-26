Lahore [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): A car mechanic was taken into custody for his involvement in a blast near the residence of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in Lahore, local media reported.

On Wednesday, a powerful blast in Lahore's Johar Town near the residence of Hafiz Saeed killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

The sources said intelligence agencies arrested the mechanic for modifying the interiors of the car that was used in the blast. "He has been shifted to an unknown location," Geo News quoted a source as saying.

However, the person who had left the car at the location where the explosion had occurred is yet to be arrested.

On Friday, security agencies carried out a raid at a man's residence in Karachi for his suspected involvement in the deadly blast, sources familiar with the matter told Geo News.

Two days earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the incident.

The CTD and intelligence agencies collected evidence from the crime scene, said sources, adding that ball bearings, pieces of iron, and the vehicle's parts have been preserved.

More than 30kg of explosives were used in the blast, according to the initial report,

Explosives had been planted in a car that was stolen from Gujranwala and parked near the residence of Hafiz Saeed in Board of Revenue Housing Society, Johar Town.

His residence remained safe, but many other houses and shops falling within a 100 square feet radius of the blast site were damaged.

Hafiz Saeed was not at the home at the time of the blast.

The 71-year-old terrorist has been serving a jail sentence at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases. (ANI)

