Toronto [Canada], February 14 (ANI): A car rally was held in Toronto to celebrate 109th Tibetan Independence Day.

The car rally was organized by RTYC Toronto in Toronto which started from 1624 Queen street west, a Tibetan locality and ended at the Chinese Consulate.

On February 13, 1913, the 13th Dalai Lama announced Tibetan independence in the declaration of the "Proclamation of Independence" and since then Tibetans mark February 13 as an important day to educate people on the significance of Tibet's history.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered Northern Tibet. (ANI)

