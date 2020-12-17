Lahore [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against four personnel of Pakistan's Dolphin Force in connection with a murder of a man in Lahore, according to police.

The man, Jahangir, was killed in what the Dolphin Force said was an "encounter" in Lahore's Liaquatabad area, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the Dolphin Force, they had received a distress call from a woman claiming to have been abducted by four men. The woman had also alleged that the men intended to rape her.

The personnel rushed to the site where one of the suspects was killed in an exchange of fire while three others fled the scene, SAMAA TV quoted a Dolphin Force spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has alleged that he was alone at the time of the incident and the police claim that he was with three more people was "fabricated".

The four personnel have been suspended and "restricted to the Dolphin Force headquarters until an inquiry against them is completed". (ANI)

