Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.

Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses.

No terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.

The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

