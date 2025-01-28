New York, Jan 28 (AP) US public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organisation, effective immediately.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, John Nkengasong, sent a memo to senior leaders at the agency on Sunday night telling them that all agency staff who work with the WHO must immediately stop their collaborations and “await further guidance.”

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

Experts said the sudden stoppage was a surprise and would set back work on investigating and trying to stop outbreaks of Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as brewing threats from around the world. It also comes as health authorities around the world are monitoring bird flu outbreaks among US livestock.

The Associated Press viewed a copy of Nkengasong's memo, which said the stop-work policy applied to “all CDC staff engaging with WHO through technical working groups, coordinating centres, advisory boards, cooperative agreements or other means — in person or virtual.” It also says CDC staff are not allowed to visit WHO offices.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

President Trump last week issued an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the US from WHO, but that did not take immediate effect. Leaving WHO requires the approval of Congress and that the US meets its financial obligations for the current fiscal year. The US also must provide a one-year notice.

His administration also told federal health agencies to stop most communications with the public through at least the end of the month.

“Stopping communications and meetings with WHO is a big problem," said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a University of Southern California public health expert who collaborates with WHO on work against sexually transmitted infections.

“People thought there would be a slow withdrawal. This has really caught everyone with their pants down,” said Klausner, who said he learned of it from someone at CDC.

“Talking to WHO is a two-way street,” he added, noting that WHO and US health officials benefit from each other's expertise. The collaboration allows the US to learn about new tests and treatments as well as about emerging outbreaks — information “which can help us protect Americans abroad and at home.”

A US health official, who was not authorised to talk about the memo and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the stoppage.

A WHO spokesperson referred questions about the withdrawal to US officials.

Officials at the US Department of Health and Human Services didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)