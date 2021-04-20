N'Djamena [Chad], April 20 (ANI): Chad's newly re-elected President Idriss Deby succumbed to his injuries suffered on the frontline while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country, the country's army said.

This comes a day after Deby, 68, won a sixth term in the latest provisional results on Monday by 79.3 per cent, according to The Africa Report. The elections were held on April 11 and had a turnout of just under 65 percent.

Deby came to power through a rebellion in 1990.

Deby postponed his victory speech to supporters and instead went to visit Chadian soldiers on the frontlines, as per his campaign manager.

The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which is based across the northern frontier with Libya, attacked a border post on election day and then advanced hundreds of kilometres south. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)