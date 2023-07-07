Ajman [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman, has received at his office, Amir Hayek, the Israeli Ambassador to the UAE.

"The UAE is constantly seeking, under the directives of our wise leadership, to strengthen bilateral relations with Israel across various fields, including infrastructure development, preservation of natural resources and creation of more green areas," Sheikh Rashid said during the meeting.

Israel has outstanding experience in these fields, he added, highlighting the ongoing efforts being made to strengthen collaboration and establish collaborative initiatives for the benefit of both sides.

For his part, the Israeli ambassador hailed the ongoing collaboration between the two countries to achieve the best possible results across all fields. (ANI/WAM)

