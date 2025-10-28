By Reena Bhardwaj

New Jersey [US], October 28 (ANI): The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) organised a grand and spiritually enriching celebration of Chhath Mahaparv at Papaianni Park, Edison, New Jersey, where the Indian-American community came together with deep devotion and cultural pride to honour the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.

Also Read | What Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet? Is It an Alien Ship? Will It Hit Earth on October 30? Here’s What NASA Has Revealed.

Around 40 Vratis (devotees) observed the sacred fast and performed Sandhya Arghya (evening offering), while over 700 members of the community gathered to witness and take part in the rituals. The park was filled with devotion as families sang traditional songs, lit diyas, and offered Thekua and fruits while standing in the holy water.

Among the devotees, nine Vratis walked in together, carrying baskets of offerings on their heads -- a touching, symbolic gesture reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of Bihar and Jharkhand. Their presence added authenticity and emotional depth to the celebration, reminding everyone of the sacred ghats back home.

Also Read | Anilkumar Bolla, Indian From Kerala, Wins INR 240 Crore 'The UAE Lottery' in Abu Dhabi After Choosing Mother's Birth Date for Luck.

BJANA President Sanjeev Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, saying, "The energy among the community this year was truly inspiring. I thank every volunteer for their tireless efforts in organising such a meaningful event that brought everyone together like one family."

BJANA Vice President Priti Kashyap shared her sentiments, adding, "This festival takes us back to our roots in Bihar and Jharkhand. It revives our childhood memories and connects us deeply to nature. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated volunteers and the continued support from Mayor Sam Joshi and the Township of Edison."

Alok Kumar, Chairman of Bihar Foundation USA East Coast Chapter, also shared his heartfelt reflection, stating, "When Sharda Sinha's songs play during Chhath, it feels exactly like being back on the ghats of Bihar and Jharkhand. The feeling is beyond words -- it's like reliving those sacred moments with our families and our soil."

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from children and youth, who helped with rituals, sang traditional hymns, and learned about the festival's connection with nature and gratitude. Their involvement showed how the next generation is proudly carrying forward cultural traditions.

The Chhath Mahaparv celebration at Papaianni Park beautifully captured the spirit of faith, unity, and nostalgia -- bringing the vibrant essence of Bihar and Jharkhand to New Jersey once again. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)