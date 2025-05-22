Taipei [Taiwan] May 22 (ANI): A civil anti-corruption organisation in the Solomon Islands has alleged that China has influenced local media to apply political pressure, resulting in the withdrawal of a government minister from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a coalition that criticises China and supports Taiwan, according to a report from Focus Taiwan.

On May 11, Solomon Islands Minister for Rural Development Daniel Waneoroa declared his withdrawal from IPAC, an international alliance comprising over 240 lawmakers from 27 nations that addresses issues related to China in trade, security, and human rights, as stated by a government news release cited by Focus Taiwan.

Ruth Liloqula, the executive director of the organisation, highlighted the government's official statement, which mentioned both China and Taiwan in relation to Waneoroa's resignation from IPAC.

The statement from the Solomon Islands government portrayed the decision as an expression of unity and inclusive leadership while reaffirming its dedication to the "One China" principle. This principle firmly rejects Beijing's claim, which Taipei strongly contests, that Taiwan is a part of the People's Republic of China (PRC), as noted by Focus Taiwan.

Liloqula pointed out that Beijing had provided the Solomon Star, a key English-language newspaper in the Pacific island nation, with equipment valued at hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

She stated that the Solomon Star played a role in generating public pressure before Waneoroa's exit from IPAC, including a May 3 commentary suggesting his involvement with the China-focused group was inconsistent with the government's "One China" policy. According to her, these reports served primarily as Chinese propaganda and implied that the current Solomon Islands government, led by Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele is subject to Chinese influence, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

"Beijing's objective is to undermine Taiwan's international standing, harm the Taiwanese population, and progressively suppress and eradicate Taiwan's sovereignty," a statement released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated at the time, as referenced by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

