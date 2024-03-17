Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing [China], March 17 (ANI): China has initiated a Level-IV emergency response after a forest fire broke out in Yajiang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday, according to the Global Times.

The fire broke out in Yajiang on Friday around 5 pm.

Around 3,396 people have been affected by the fire so far, however, they have been evacuated safely.

Moreover, there have been no reports of casualties so far, according to the Global Times.

The fire quickly spread and expanded as of around 3 pm on Saturday due to a sudden increase in wind force at the fire scene.

In response, China activated a Level-IV emergency response and dispatched a working group composed of specialists from relevant departments to the site of the blaze to guide the firefighting efforts, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Sunday.

Reportedly, a total of 1,259 personnel from the national comprehensive fire rescue team and local professional firefighting teams are actively involved in firefighting efforts, and five helicopters have been deployed to conduct firefighting operations on site.

Additionally, the local forest fire brigade has sent 831 personnel and three helicopters for emergency reinforcement, reported Global Times.

Another 750 personnel have been urgently dispatched from Southwest China's Yunnan Province to provide additional support.

Moreover, 3,396 individuals from 11 villages affected by the forest fire have been safely evacuated from the fire spot.

Strong winds suddenly broke out at the fire scene at 2:30 pm on Saturday, with an instant wind force of over eight levels, the Global Times reported, citing CCTV News.

The eastern line of the fire scene reignited due to the strong wind and quickly spread over multiple mountain ridges.

The meteorological department said that the average wind force at the fire scene is four to five levels, with gusts reaching between levels nine and ten.

The Sichuan Forest Fire Brigade used drones to survey the fire scene in Yajiang at 12 am on Sunday, with firefighters assessing the situation of the fire scene and making preparations for the following firefighting operation, according to Global Times. (ANI)

