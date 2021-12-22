New York [US], December 22 (ANI): China on Wednesday called for unfreezing Afghanistan's overseas assets as soon as possible.

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told UN Security Council, "We once again call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's overseas assets as soon as possible," reported Sputnik.

"These assets should be returned to their real owners and they cannot be used as a bargaining chip for threats or coercion," added Zhang.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite the current sanctions, reported Sputnik.

"The result of the following is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favour, the draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2615 of 2021," the UNSC President said. (ANI)

