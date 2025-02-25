Beijing[China] February 25 (ANI): Responding to US President Donald Trump signing a memorandum directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to curb Chinese investments in strategic sectors, Lin Jian, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday, to the Global Times that "China has repeatedly expressed its firm stance against the US' malicious blockade and suppression of China's semiconductor sector.

"The US has been politicizing and weaponizing trade and technology issues, overstretching the concept of national security while continuing to strengthen its chip export controls to China and coercing other countries to suppress China's semiconductor industry. This has impeded the development of the global semiconductor industry and will ultimately backfire," the spokesperson added.

Lin made the remarks in response to reports that the Trump administration is seeking to tighten restrictions on China's semiconductor industry and pressuring key allies to align with the US, as reported by the Global Times.

According to sources of Global Times, Donald Trump officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron Ltd. and ASML Holding NV engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China. The aim, which was also a priority for Biden, is to see key allies match China curbs that the US has placed on American chip-gear companies, including Lam Research Corp., KLA Corp. and Applied Materials Inc,

On Friday, Trump signed a memorandum directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to curb Chinese investments in strategic sectors. The Trump Administration will consider new or expanded restrictions on US outbound investment to China in sensitive technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, aerospace, and more.

China's Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Commerce both slammed the US move, urging the US to stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues. This response has heightened speculations of counter-tariffs and the beginning of a trade war between the United States and China. (ANI)

