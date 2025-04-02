Beijing, Apr 2 (PTI) China concluded its two-day high-intensity military drills around Taiwan on Wednesday, saying that it completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises.

The Strait Thunder-2025A drills in the central and southern Taiwan Strait focussed on blockade enforcement of the estranged island. China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command has successfully completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesperson for the theatre command, Senior. Colonel Shi Yi, was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The drills tested the troops' integrated joint operation capabilities, Shi said, adding that the troops of the theatre command remain on high alert at all times and will continue to strengthen combat readiness with intensive training to resolutely thwart all separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

The PLA said earlier that drills, which began on Tuesday, were aimed at showing Beijing's anger against separatist statements by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

The drills serve as a "stern warning and forceful deterrence" against those seeking the island's independence.

China has been angered by Lai's move to prevent China's infiltration and espionage activities in the self-ruled territory, categorising China as a "foreign hostile force" last month.

The drills, the first during the second tenure of US President Donald Trump, were strongly criticised by the US, EU and Japan, who said they were opposed to unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion. They said there is no justification for China's irresponsible threats and military pressure operations near Taiwan.

Refuting the criticism against the drills, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the accusation of a handful of countries and organizations against China is a mischaracterisation of the facts and truth and an interference in China's internal affairs.

China deplores and opposes this. The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference, he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“Taiwan independence” separatist activities and external forces that abet and aid them are the ones that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. If certain countries and organisations truly want peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, they should follow the prevailing trend of international commitment to the one-China principle, abide by their political commitments made to China, earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose “Taiwan independence” in any form, he said.

“As long as provocations for “Taiwan independence” last, our punishment against “Taiwan independence” will continue. We will never allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China in any form. We will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

The latest drills involved simulated strikes on ground and maritime targets by the Shandong aircraft carrier fleet and long-range live-fire drills.

Also, PLA deployed advanced weapons and equipment such as its latest frigate Type 054A, the DF-15 ballistic missile, YJ-21 hypersonic missiles, the H-6K bomber and the Y-20 transport aircraft.

The deployment of the YJ-21 in the joint exercises around Taiwan Island has a profound significance, military affairs expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times.

The missile's participation showed that the drills by the PLA are very close to actual combat, and the participating troops are ready to fight any time, he said.

