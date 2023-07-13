Hong Kong, Jul 13 (AP) China's exports tumbled 12.4 per cent in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation.

Customs data released Thursday showed imports slid 6.8 per cent.

Also Read | BBC Anchor Sex Pics Scandal: London Police Say There's No Sign of Crime by Huw Edwards Who Allegedly Paid Teen for Sexual Photos.

Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world's second-largest economy. Global consumer demand has weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

In January-June, China's total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5 per cent from a year earlier. Exports slipped 3.2 per cent and imports declined 6.7 per cent as prices of commodities like oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.

Also Read | PM Modi Leaves for France Photos and Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs for Three-Day Visit to France, UAE; Says ‘Looking Forward to Productive Discussions’.

Trade also has been dampened by tensions with Washington and restrictions on access to US processor chips and other technology in a feud with Beijing over security and Chinese industrial policy. Chinese factories assemble most of the world's smartphones and other electronics. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)