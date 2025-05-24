Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the eight aircraft, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ, they said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 20 PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself. Of the 20 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Earlier in the day, Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China, along with Senator Marsha Blackburn, addressed a letter to the leaders of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt Hotels expressing significant concerns over the companies' use of the phrase "Taiwan, China" in their websites and marketing materials, as highlighted in a statement from The Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP).

The legislators contend that this type of labelling goes against established United States policy and falsely validates the Chinese Communist Party's assertions regarding Taiwan.

"The current practice, with implicit reference to Taiwan being a part of China, stands in stark contrast to the position of the United States government to the detriment of Taiwan, a thriving democracy and one of America's top trading partners," said Chairman Moolenaar and Senator Blackburn, the SCCCP had said in a statement on Wednesday. (ANI)

