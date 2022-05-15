Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): Chinese mainland reported 226 "locally-transmitted" confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, out of which 166 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.

Apart from Shanghai, 10 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Beijing, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the commission, a total of 448 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the agency. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,454 as of Saturday.

Yesterday, China reports 253 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, China refuted the reports of imposing three days lockdown in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, authorities said that locals are suggested to stay at home and take nucleic acid testing in the following three days.

Pang Xinghuo, an official from the Beijing health authority said that Beijing reported 36 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, Global Times reported, adding that among whom 32 were discovered in areas under management and four outside those areas. (ANI)

