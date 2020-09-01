Beijing [China], Sep 1 (ANI/Sputnik): China has registered 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and all of them have been imported, while another 31 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,058 and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of imported cases is 2,509.

In the past 24 hours, China registered 34 new asymptomatic cases and all of them have been imported, the National Health Commission said.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at over 80,200. More than 200 people with COVID-19 remain hospitalised in the country.

On Monday, China registered 17 new coronavirus cases and 24 new recoveries. On Sunday, the country reported nine new coronavirus cases (all imported) and 27 new recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

