Sydney, September 1: Facebook said that it would block news publishers and people in Australia from sharing news on the social networking site and on Instagram if a proposal to force the US tech giant to pay local media outlets for content becomes law, according to a Reuters report.

The Australian government said in July it would require tech giants Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay for news provided by media companies under a royalty-style system that is scheduled to become law this year. Google and Facebook would be the first digital platforms targeted by the proposed legislation but others could follow. Facebook Apologises for 'Misuse of Platform' That Led to Sri Lanka’s Deadly Anti-Muslims Riots in 2018.

The Australian government reportedly plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. The objective behind the move is to make the global digital giants pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies.

