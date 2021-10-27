Beijing, Oct 27 (PTI) China on Wednesday successfully launched an optical remote sensing satellite from a low-cost small, solid-fuel carrier rocket named Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A).

It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gansu Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F is an optical remote sensing satellite that can provide high-resolution images and high-speed data transmission.

Kuaizhou-1A, which is Chinese for 'fast ship', is a low-cost small solid-fuel carrier rocket that has a short preparation period.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the rocket is designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg, the report said.

Since their first commercial mission in 2017, KZ-1A rockets have sent 21 satellites into space.

