Beijing, Nov 7 (AP) China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending.

Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday.

Also Read | iPhone Supplies Drop Due to Anti-Virus Curbs in China: Apple.

Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.

Forecasters expected Chinese trade to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to rein in surging inflation.

Also Read | Indian Hackers Target Pakistan's Politicians, Generals and Diplomats, Seize Control of Their Laptops: Report.

Chinese demand has been hurt by a “Zero COVID” strategy that has repeatedly shut down large sections of cities to contain virus outbreaks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)