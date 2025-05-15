Belfast [UK], May 15 (ANI): British political commentator and author David Vance strongly criticised China for backing Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and during India's Operation Sindoor. He accused Beijing of using Pakistan as a "proxy" in the region and warned that Beijing cannot be trusted.

He also said that with the right support, India could serve as a strong "bulwark" for the West against China.

In an interview with ANI, "China operates Pakistan as a proxy in the region. So, China cannot be trusted in any regard, which is something I would have thought Donald Trump should have understood. And so it would be far better if Donald Trump understood that by supporting India, India is a bulwark for the West against China. So, the more we can help India against Pakistan, the better, because China has vested interests with Pakistan. And those interests don't coincide with India's best wishes. And I don't think they coincide with the West..."

He further criticised Turkey for backing Pakistan, and described Ankara as "problematic." He added that Turkey's support for Pakistan and its anti-India remarks were expected and should be dismissed accordingly.

"I'm not surprised. China was obviously going to be critical of India. And as I say that Pakistan is a failed state, I think Turkey is a very problematical state as well. So, it doesn't surprise me that Erdogan would be critical of India. I see him very much linked to China. And so the anti-India rhetoric is just to be expected and dismissed accordingly," Vance told ANI.

Vance had also voiced strong support for India's Operation Sindoor, calling it "long overdue" and a necessary move.

"I think the operation was long overdue. That's the first thing. It needed to happen is the second thing. And thirdly, I think the operation has been pretty successful... I think this was India striking a blow for civilisation. It was a lot more than just the conflict with Pakistan. This is something I said at the UN back in 2018; I consider Pakistan to be a failed state, a terrorist state, a terrorist incubator. And so it was good that India moved against it," Vance said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. India responded effectively to the subsequent Pakistani aggression and also pounded its airbases. (ANI)

