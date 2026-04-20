Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Two Tibetan monks, Samten Gyatso and Jamyang Samten from Chu Khama Monastery in Machu County, were detained by Chinese authorities over a year ago and continue to remain in custody, with no official disclosure about their condition or legal status. The prolonged silence surrounding their detention has left their monastery, families, and associates in a state of deep anxiety, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, one of the monks was taken into custody directly from the monastery premises, while the other was apprehended after being called by police to collect a mobile phone that had earlier been confiscated. Even after more than a year, the precise dates of their arrests are unclear, making independent verification and further details difficult to obtain.

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The opacity of the case has only intensified concerns among local sources. While Chinese authorities have not publicly clarified the charges, the arrests may be linked to sensitive content found on their phones, including images of the Tibetan national flag. Reports further suggest that both monks had faced repeated questioning before their detention, often on what sources describe as unsubstantiated allegations.

Samten Gyatso had reportedly drawn particular scrutiny for keeping a photograph of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as his WeChat display image. This reportedly led to multiple searches of his living quarters by Chinese officials, during which several books were seized, including one titled The Buddha Has Come to the Snow Land. He was also previously questioned for writing an essay commemorating the Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize recognition, though he was released after interrogation at the time, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

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Jamyang Samten, on the other hand, had allegedly created an online platform to share public information and was earlier detained for distributing a publication without state approval or an official ISBN number. Though he, too, was released initially, he was later re-arrested under unclear circumstances, as reported by Tibet Times. (ANI)

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