Luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren is facing renewed criticism after launching a cotton wrap skirt inspired by India’s traditional Bandhani textile craft. The skirt, priced at INR 44,800 on the company’s official website, has triggered debate on social media over cultural appropriation and lack of attribution.

The controversy follows previous criticism directed at global fashion houses for drawing on South Asian design elements without clearly crediting their origins or artisan communities.

Ralph Lauren Bandhani Skirt Price

On Ralph Lauren’s official website, the product in question is listed as a “Print Cotton Wrap Skirt” under the Polo line. It is priced at INR 44,800 and comes in a “Tie Dye Multi” colour-way.

Product Description and Design Details

The item is listed as a “Print Cotton Wrap Skirt” under Ralph Lauren’s Polo line, available in a “Tie Dye Multi” colourway. The product description states that it is inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques and motifs.

The skirt features a wrap silhouette, interior button closure, side pockets, and an A-line shape. It is described as a draped cotton garment designed for movement and visual appeal.

However, the description does not explicitly mention India or the artisans traditionally associated with Bandhani, which has become a key point of criticism online.

Ralph Lauren Bandhani Skirt Courts Controversy

This is sacrilege! Why Ralph Lauren, why?! Ralph Lauren, you have no shame! all of the western fashion houses have no shame! You all just rip off Indian fashion designs and rename it with cheap fake material with outrageous prices of $375! pic.twitter.com/Q88iIyCHfw — JIX5A (@JIX5A) April 18, 2026

The issue gained traction after users on social media questioned both the pricing and the lack of cultural attribution. One post highlighted that the skirt appears to use printed fabric rather than traditional hand-dyed techniques.

Bandhani fabric is widely available in India at relatively lower costs, depending on craftsmanship and quality. Critics argued that the retail pricing of the skirt appears disconnected from the material value, with estimates shared online comparing it to the cost of locally produced fabric.

Understanding Bandhani Craft

Bandhani, also known as Bandhej, is a centuries-old textile technique originating in India. The process involves tying small sections of fabric before dyeing to create intricate dotted patterns.

The craft is deeply rooted in cultural traditions and is commonly used in clothing for weddings, festivals, and ceremonial occasions. It is primarily practiced in regions such as Gujarat and Rajasthan, where artisan communities have preserved the technique across generations.

The controversy adds to ongoing discussions about global fashion houses referencing traditional crafts without explicit acknowledgment of their cultural origins. Brands such as Prada and Ralph Lauren have previously faced similar scrutiny for using South Asian-inspired designs.

While luxury brands often cite “inspiration” in product descriptions, critics argue that clearer attribution to source cultures and artisans is necessary, especially when traditional designs are commercialised at premium prices.

The latest debate reflects growing consumer awareness around cultural representation and the importance of recognising the communities behind traditional crafts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).