Taipei [Taiwan], September 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has urged the United Nations to open its doors for Taiwan, underscoring the nation's pivotal role in advancing prosperity, protecting democratic values, and curbing authoritarian expansion.

His remarks appeared in an opinion essay published Wednesday in the Bangor Daily News, a US newspaper, under the title "Taiwan must be included in the UN," as reported by Taipei Times on Friday.

As the UN commemorates its 80th anniversary, Lin appealed to the international community to ensure the organisation's promise of "leaving no one behind" by recognising Taiwan's rightful role. Inclusion in the UN, he said, is essential to building "a brighter future for the Indo-Pacific and the world," Taipei Times said.

According to the Taipei Times, Lin argued that Taiwan has made significant contributions to global growth, most notably through its robust economy and world-leading semiconductor industry. Ranking as the world's 21st-largest economy, Taiwan dominates the chip sector, producing over 60 per cent of all semiconductors and nearly 90 per cent of the most advanced models vital to artificial intelligence and modern technology.

Highlighting Taiwan's democratic achievements, Lin explained how the nation has forged alliances with democracies to push back against authoritarian influence. He cited the introduction of an "economic diplomacy strategy" to secure resilient, non-red supply chains and the Democratic Allies Prosperity Project, which strengthens cooperation among like-minded nations, as reported by Taipei Times.

Lin described Taiwan as an essential partner in the Indo-Pacific, helping to safeguard regional security along the first island chain. While affirming that Taiwan is boosting its defence spending, he stated that the nation does not seek conflict with China. Instead, he urged Beijing to engage in dialogue "based on parity and dignity."

He criticised China's misuse of UN Resolution 2758, which Beijing claims supports its "one China" stance.

He further clarified that the resolution neither addresses Taiwan's sovereignty nor grants China the right to represent Taiwan, yet political pressure from Beijing has led to Taiwan's continued exclusion from the UN.

Global voices, including those at the G7 summit, have emphasised stability across the Taiwan Strait, while several governments have confirmed that Resolution 2758 does not define Taiwan's status or bar its participation in global organisations.

