Shijiazhuang [China], December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to local authorities.

All four cases live in a dormitory on a construction site in Luquan District and returned positive results following nucleic acid testing. The four were later confirmed as COVID-19 cases, said the district's anti-epidemic headquarters.

Also Read | US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.2%, Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November 2021.

Nucleic acid testing has been carried out and centralized quarantine implemented for the close and sub-close contacts that have been initially identified. Various prevention and control measures are being taken in an orderly manner. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)