Beijing [China], April 11 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may meet on the sidelines of a regional forum in September for face-to-face talks on bilateral issues, the Belarusian ambassador in Beijing said on Sunday.

"The current year will be very important because our leaders plan to meet in September during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Yuri Senko told the ONT news channel, according to Sputnik News Agency reported.

The summit will be organized by Uzbekistan, which holds the group's rotating presidency. Leaders of the eight-member states will gather in Samarkand on September 15-16. (ANI)

