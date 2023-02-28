Kathmandu, Feb 28 (PTI) A Chinese national has been arrested for his involvement in the sexual abuse of minor girls in Nepal's Lalitpur Metropolitan City, police said.

The police on Monday arrested Yang Li Ming, 49, from the Bungmati area on the basis of a tip-off for making friends with minor girls and sexually exploiting them by luring them with money, Nepal Police news bulletin said on Tuesday.

Yang, the owner of Coca New Pyuri and Mattress Co., has lured at least six girls aged between 14 and 17, with two of them sexually abused, according to the police.

The police have also rescued four minor girls, who were kept by him in a hotel room in Thamel in Kathmandu.

The police have registered a rape case against the Chinese national and taken him under judicial custody for three days to carry out further investigation.

He is found to be engaging minor girls through various recreational activities and luring them with money to later sexually exploit them, said the police report.

