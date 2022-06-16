Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Amid the growing security concerns in Pakistan, Chinese nationals have been asked to inform police prior to their movement in Islamabad, according to a media report.

The developments come as Islamabad Police recently set up a foreign security cell with requisite staff and logistics amid reports of Chinese nationals continuously being targeted in the country.

This decision was taken after a meeting reviewed the performance of the security cell in Islamabad police for the security of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, the Dawn newspaper reported citing sources.

In this meeting, it was decided that either SHOs of police stations, security divisions or patrolling units would provide security cover to Chinese nationals during their movement.

During the meeting, a survey report having details about the Chinese nationals living in Islamabad was shared. Police officials told the Pakistani daily that more than 1,000 Chinese nationals in Islamabad are attached to dozen of projects, companies and businesses.

According to the report, the Chinese attached to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project were provided security cover by security forces and paramilitary troops.

Moreover, police will ensure the deployment of patrolling staff around the residences of Chinese nationals and would check and verify the details of the security guards.

Notably, Pakistan's Army Chief General Bajwa last week visited China along with a Pakistani delegation and pledged to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Attacks on Chinese nationals by Baloch groups were also discussed in the meeting.

The Baloch insurgents are regularly targeting CPEC infrastructure projects, such as gas pipelines and electricity towers, claiming that they plunder Balochistan's natural resources.

Earlier this earlier, a suicide attack in the city of Karachi had resulted in the death of four people, including three Chinese nationals. The attack was later claimed by a Baloch group. (ANI)

