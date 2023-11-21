Beijing, Nov 21 (PTI) China on Tuesday announced that Premier Li Qiang will attend the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit at India's invitation and hoped that the meeting will address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to economic recovery.

The G20 virtual summit on Wednesday will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said in a statement.

The summit will also delve into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. It is also expected to push for the effective implementation of various decisions taken at the bloc's annual summit in New Delhi over two months back.

Li will attend the meeting at the invitation of the Indian government, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

Mao said the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September reached important common understandings on adopting actions through partnerships.

"In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to world economic recovery and global common development," she said.

"China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end," she said.

Leaders of all G20 Members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organisations, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.

India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

India holds the G20 Presidency until November 30, 2023. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.

