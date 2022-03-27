Beijing [China], March 27 (ANI): Chinese streaming platforms have pulled down the films and video content starring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.

At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from the Chinese Video platform, Tencent, according to Los Angeles Times.

Among the 19 deleted films, "The Matrix" trilogy, "Speed," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," and romances including "Something's Gotta Give" and "The Lake House" were also there.

Earlier, in January, Chinese social media users criticized Matrix actor and called for the boycott of his work in China after the reports broke out that the actor would participate in a benefit concert on March 3 for Tibet House, a New York-based nonprofit affiliated with the exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The film company, Warner Bros' representative and Reeves declined to comment, according to Los Angeles Times

Meanwhile, China on the pretext of internal and external security threats is upgrading its military infrastructure along the western frontier in Tibet and Xinjiang.

New airports and heliports are being constructed or upgraded on a priority basis. Most of them will be military or dual-use facilities. The air facilities are being supplemented with the expansion of rail and road infrastructure to facilitate the logistics and troop movement capabilities of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), reported Tibet Press.

Chinese troops occupied Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. The 1959 Tibetan uprising saw violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighbouring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama, the supreme Tibetan Buddhist leader, established a government-in-exile in India. (ANI)

