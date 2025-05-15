Seattle, May 15 (AP) It was late in the afternoon and lightly snowing when four rock climbers, working their way up a steep gully between two peaks in Washington's North Cascades Range, decided to turn around for a descent down the mountain that would claim three of their lives.

As they climbed down, the four attached their ropes to a piton — a metal spike pounded into rock cracks or ice and used to secure ropes — that had been placed by a past climber. As one of the men began rappelling off the piton, it ripped out of the mountain, sending all four falling past ice and snow and rock.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Presents Case at UNSC, Seeks 'Terrorist Organisation' Tag for the Resistance Front.

They fell some 200 feet, landing in a more sloping ravine where they tumbled for another roughly 200 feet before coming to a stop in a tangle of rope.

Three were killed by the fall. One was knocked unconscious.

Also Read | Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Desperate Pakistan Writes to New Delhi, 'Pleads' With India To Reconsider 1960 Water-Sharing Agreement.

Anton Tselykh awoke in the dark. It had been hours since the fall.

Over the course of the next several hours, he extricated himself from the mess of ropes, gear and debris and trekked over rough terrain of rock and snow — with help from a pick-like ice tool — to his car.

He drove for some 64 kilometres before finding a pay phone and calling for help in Newhalem, an unincorporated community about an hour's drive away.

It was Sunday morning, eight hours since he regained consciousness.

From a Seattle hospital Wednesday morning, Tselykh, recovering from head trauma and internal bleeding, told authorities what had happened.

He was in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Centre, meaning he was not in the intensive care unit, Susan Gregg, media relations director for UW Medicine, said in an email.

Tselykh, 38, confirmed authorities' theories of what led to the deaths of his three companions, identified as Vishnu Irigireddy, 48; Tim Nguyen, 63; and Oleksander Martynenko, 36. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)