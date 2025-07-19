Barcelona [Spain], July 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday (local time) held a roundtable meeting under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025' with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts.

Yadav said the meeting yielded positive discussions on textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025', a roundtable meeting was held today in Barcelona, Spain, with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts. The discussion focused extensively on the possibilities of establishing advanced production units in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, positive discussions were held on developing the state as a global hub for textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives."

The objective of the meeting was to establish Madhya Pradesh as a textile machinery manufacturing hub and promote partnerships with European technology providers. Yadav gave information about the state's investor-friendly policies, special textile parks, SEZs, and incentive schemes.

CM Yadav expressed his commitment to promoting technology transfer and sustainable production. European companies were invited to establish production units in Madhya Pradesh, according an official statement.

Key representatives from leading textile machinery companies in the US, Italy, and Spain attended the meeting.

Leading textile companies in Madhya Pradesh, including Best Corp, Pratibha Syntex, Shreeji Polymers, and DB Group, also participated in the meeting, the statement read.

Yadav also held talks with Spain's Foreign Minister Jaume Duch Guillot.

"During the Spain visit today, a meeting was held in Catalonia with Hon'ble Foreign Minister Mr. Jaume Duch Guillot. Discussions focused on academic partnerships along with collaboration in higher education and research, as well as investment and technological cooperation in sectors such as food processing, textiles, and renewable energy. Suggestions were also shared on various topics, including joint tourism promotion to showcase Madhya Pradesh's World Heritage Sites across Europe," Yadav said in a post on X. (ANI)

